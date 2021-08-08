Transition to Success, an organization aided by U.S. Venture Open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. Since its inception, it has raised more than $51 million and granted more than $40 million to efforts to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year, the annual golf outing will take place, but the auction was moved online and the dinner and program were canceled due to CDC guidance amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For the next few nights, as a proud partner of the U.S. Venture Open, Action 2 News is highlighting some of the organizations your donations have helped in U.S. Venture Open’s mission to end poverty.

One of those organizations is Transition to Success.

“I was an airline pilot, bought a bar, so I was a bar owner here in Oshkosh for about 2 years, until that failed. Some depression came into there, and I fell into drugs, and got into big trouble with drugs,” said Jeff, a client for Transition to Success for Past Incarcerated.

“I had gone from up here, a manufacturer’s rep, to down here as a felon who just got outta jail and can’t get a job, and it was just like, just terrible, and trying to get that back was really, really tough, and yeah, the only thing I can think of is, I just can’t believe it,” said Chance, another client of Transition to Success for Past Incarcerated.

“My felony doesn’t define who I am. It is a mistake I made as a 19-year-old kid. I’ll be 42 next week. I go to work like anybody else, I pay my taxes like everybody else. If you look further into my name, you see other things attached to my name that give you pause. And rightfully so. But, before you outright judge me and dismiss me as a person and a human being and figure that I have no worth because of the things I’ve done in my past, get to know me,” said Raheim, yet another client of the program. “Nothing wrong with asking for help. All need it, at some point, we are all gonna need help.”

“I think that they just wanna be accepted as people and understand that they’ve done the work,” said Jordan Dvorak, the Forward Service Corporation’s FSET & W-2 Team Leader.

“The need is there, and we’ve already seen some of that word of mouth, where somebody came in to enroll in our program, left, brought back 2 friends and they enrolled; those stories are what makes this grant,” said Jennifer Marks, Forward Service Corporation’s Transition to Success for Past Incarcerated.

“You know, all the classes that I took along the way were just perfect for what I’m doing now, it’s really great,” adds Chance.

