STRONG EVENING STORMS... ADDITIONAL CHANCES THIS WEEK

Very heavy rainfall and storms moved through the area last night and this morning. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, flash flooding will definitely be possible as heavy rain and storms track back across the area this evening. It is a First Alert Weather Day as some storms will be severe with damaging winds, large hail, even an isolated tornado. The Fox Valley east and west is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. An additional widespread 1-2″ is expected.

It will feel very muggy Monday, but temperatures likely stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. The humidity will continue for much of the work week. High temperatures this week will be like a roller coaster with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s by midweek, then back into the 70s for next weekend.

More occasional storms are expected Monday with another round of PM storms on Tuesday. The Tuesday storms could be on the stronger side when they arrive... so check back for updates. Highs Tuesday will likely be hotter, into the upper half of the 80s. The heat index could top 90 degrees.

The uncomfortable humidity looks to continue through Thursday. That’s when a cold front pushes through... which should knock temperatures back into the 70s for highs, and get rid of this high humidity! Highs Wednesday and Thursday should still be in the middle and upper 80s. Cooler, more seasonable air returns for Friday. Look for a partly sunny day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Strong storms end. Very warm and muggy. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Muggy, very warm. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM storms. Hot and still humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Feeling more comfortable with lower humidity! Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. HIGH: 79

