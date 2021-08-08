Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Kimberly woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly, Wisconsin.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly, Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding a missing woman from Kimberly.

State officials issued a Silver Alert early Saturday evening for 84-year-old Joan Robinson.

Silver Alerts are issued for someone who is missing and is also believed to have dementia, or a similar cognitive impairment.

Robinson was last seen on W. Kimberly Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday in Kimberly.

Authorities have described Robinson as 5′6, has green eyes, has white or gray hair, and weights 159 pounds.

In addition, she is said to have possibly been wearing a light blue sweatshirt with sweatpants and slippers.

Robinson is reportedly driving a gray 2014 Ford Escape SE, with a Wisconsin license plate of 273DNS.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.

