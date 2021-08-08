Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the Funchess situation on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, there was a comment that was made by Devin Funchess last night that was very unacceptable. Certainly doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers. We have addressed it with Devin. He knows it is unacceptable. I do think he is sincerely remorseful and will hopefully learn from this. He will. Hopefully our team can learn from this and we will move forward,” Gutekunst told reporters on Sunday.

Gutekunst said there has not been consideration to release Funchess after he made that comment.

“Through the conversations that we had and I think there are going to be more -- his apology was sincere. I think he made a mistake and it certainly can’t happen again,” Gutekunst said.

Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

Funchess, 27, signed with the Packers in April 2020 but hasn’t played a down for them. He opted out of last season and noted at the time his family had been directly impacted by the pandemic.

Funchess played for the Carolina Panthers from 2015-18. He signed with the Colts but fractured his collarbone in the 2019 season opener and missed the rest of the season.

