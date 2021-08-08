GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is injured after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday night.

The Green Bay Police Department responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. near the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue.

Authorities recovered multiple shell casings at the scene where they believe a shooting happened between two vehicles in the area. Shortly after the shooting, police believe both vehicles left the area.

Police say one person was shot, suffering a non-life threatening injury.

At this time, police believe it is an isolated incident and that the individuals knew each other.

