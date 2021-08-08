Neenah Police: Main Street back open following fatal crash in downtown area

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say Main Street in Neenah has reopened after a fatal crash earlier in the day Sunday.

Late Sunday morning, police stated they were working at a fatal crash scene in the downtown area, specifically on Main Street between W. Doty Avenue and Church Street.

Community members were asked to avoid the area while officers were there.

Police said at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that Main Street had reopened.

As of this time, no details regarding the number of people or vehicles involved in the crash have been released.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

