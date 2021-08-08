Advertisement

Neenah Police: Main Street back open following fatal crash in downtown area

(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say Main Street in Neenah has reopened after a fatal crash earlier in the day Sunday.

Late Sunday morning, police stated they were working at a fatal crash scene in the downtown area, specifically on Main Street between W. Doty Avenue and Church Street.

Community members were asked to avoid the area while officers were there.

Police said at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that Main Street had reopened.

As of this time, no details regarding the number of people or vehicles involved in the crash have been released.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Motorcyclist severely injured in crash, found with drone after walking away from crash scene
Green Bay shooting Saturday
One person is injured after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday
The crash remains under investigation.
Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1
Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly, Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Kimberly woman

Latest News

Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers fans happy to be back at Lambeau Field for Family Night
Interviews from Packer Family Night
Interviews from Packer Family Night
Deciding whether or not to get tested for Huntington’s disease if your parent has been...
Huntington’s Disease Hope Walk/Run builds community amongst clouds
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians