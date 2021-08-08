MUGGY AND UNSETTLED AGAIN TODAY AND MOST OF THE WORK WEEK

Very heavy rainfall and storms moved through the area last night and were still ongoing in many areas this morning. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, flash flooding will definitely be possible as heavy rain and storms are likely at some points throughout the day. The heavy rain/storms will likely occur early this morning and again during the late afternoon and evening. An additional widespread 1-3″ will be possible today with locally higher amounts.

It will feel very muggy outdoors today but temperatures likely stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Aside from today’s flooding potential, we will also have to watch out for strong to severe storms later in the day. Any late day storms could have damaging winds and large hail. Otherwise, the humidity will stick around to start the work week. High temperatures this week will be like a roller coaster with temperatures tomorrow only making it into the 70s and temperatures by midweek in the middle to upper 80s.

More occasional storms are expected Monday with another round of PM storms on Tuesday. The Tuesday storms could be on the stronger side when they arrive... so check back for updates. Highs Tuesday will likely be hotter, into the upper half of the 80s. The heat index could top 90 degrees.

The uncomfortable humidity looks to continue through Thursday. That’s when a cold front pushes through... which should knock temperatures back into the 70s for highs, and get rid of this high humidity! Highs Wednesday and Thursday should still be in the middle and upper 80s. Cooler, more seasonable air returns for Friday. Look for a partly sunny day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Warm and muggy with periods of heavy rain and storms. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early. Very warm and muggy. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Muggy, very warm. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM storms. Hot and still humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Feeling more comfortable with lower humidity! Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. HIGH: 79

