Mile of Music’s final set canceled due to possibility of severe weather

Mile of Music
Mile of Music(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers with Mile of Music say they are cancelling Sunday’s final set out of precaution due to severe weather in the area.

Event organizers announced the cancellation late Sunday afternoon, saying storms were expected to reach the area during the timeframe of the show.

The final set, called “A Song Before We Go” is a tradition for the event.

However, A Song Before We Go will return to Lawrence Chapel in 2022 as the closing event.

The First Alert Weather Team is streaming coverage of severe weather.

You can find a stream on our Facebook page, or by CLICKING HERE.

