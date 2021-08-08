Advertisement

How much rain did you receive from August 7-8?

Generic image of rain.
Generic image of rain.(Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parts of Northeast Wisconsin received multiple inches of rain during the day Saturday and throughout the overnight hours into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released rainfall totals from throughout the region.

Oshkosh, which had the highest rainfall total reported, reportedly received 5.2 inches, while Wautoma received exactly 5 inches, according to the NWS.

The NWS in Green Bay has compiled how much rain fell at dozens of locations across the region, and those totals can be found below. Communities are listed by county, and then by rainfall amount.

If more than one rainfall amount was reported for a community, the highest amount is used in the list below. In addition, the rainfall observations are collected from a variety of sources with different types of equipment and exposures.

BROWN

  • Green Bay - 4.45 inches
  • Oneida - 3.65 inches
  • Suamico - 3.19 inches
  • Ashwaubenon - 2.50 inches
  • Champion - 2.38 inches
  • Denmark - 2.25 inches

CALUMET

  • Hilbert - 2.57 inches
  • Chilton - 2.30 inches
  • Brillion - 2.10 inches

KEWAUNEE

  • Kewaunee - 2.95 inches
  • Luxemburg - 2.90 inches
  • Casco - 2.67 inches

MANITOWOC

  • Mishicot - 4.60 inches
  • Whitelaw - 3.41 inches
  • Two Rivers - 2.80 inches
  • Manitowoc - 2.50 inches
  • Two Rivers - 2.45 inches
  • Brillion - 1.73 inches
  • St. Nazianz - 1.61 inches

MARATHON

  • Knowlton - 2.55 inches
  • Weston - 2.36 inches
  • Dancy - 2.15 inches
  • Stratford - 2.14 inches
  • Wausau - 1.87 inches
  • Moon - 1.65 inches

MARINETTE

  • Wausaukee - 1.35 inches

MENOMINEE

  • Keshena - 1.35 inches

OCONTO

  • Pulaski - 3.42 inches
  • Stiles - 1.18 inches
  • Suring - 1.18 inches

OUTAGAMIE

  • Stephensville - 3.01 inches
  • Black Creek - 1.68 inches
  • Shiocton - 1.65 inches
  • New London - 1.48 inches
  • Black Creek - 1.25 inches
  • Appleton - 1.20 inches

PORTAGE

  • Almond - 2.09 inches
  • Stevens Point - 1.80 inches
  • Amherst - 1.43 inches

SHAWANO

  • Shawano - 3.82 inches
  • Pulaski - 3.45 inches
  • Pella - 2.43 inches
  • Cecil - 1.21 inches

WAUPACA

  • Waupaca - 1.59 inches

WAUSHARA

  • Wautoma - 5.00 inches
  • Coloma - 3.90 inches
  • Almond - 3.85 inches

WINNEBAGO

  • Oshkosh - 5.20 inches
  • Winneconne - 2.87 inches
  • Omro - 2.80 inches
  • Winnebago - 2.80 inches

WOOD

  • New Rome - 3.60 inches
  • Babcock - 3.45 inches
  • Hewitt - 2.90 inches
  • Port Edwards - 2.72 inches
  • Wisconsin Rapids - 2.61 inches

While rain also fell in Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Sheboygan Counties, the NWS has not released rainfall totals for those areas yet. Action 2 News will continue to check for information from those areas, and will update this article if and when those totals become available.

Meteorologists say flash flooding will continue to be a threat since heavy rain and storms are likely at some points throughout the day Sunday. CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Although heavy rain moved through Northeast Wisconsin, tornado warnings were issued in parts of southern Wisconsin, including Grant County. There, multiple buildings were destroyed, and Grant County Emergency Management says a tornado touched down near the city limits of Boscobel late Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel

Have storm or rainfall pictures you’d like to share with us? You can do so by SUBMITTING THEM HERE.

To download WBAY’s First Alert Weather App, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Motorcyclist severely injured in crash, found with drone after walking away from crash scene
Green Bay shooting Saturday
One person is injured after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday
Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
The crash remains under investigation.
Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1
A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly, Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Kimberly woman

Latest News

Deciding whether or not to get tested for Huntington’s disease if your parent has been...
Huntington’s Disease Hope Walk/Run builds community amongst clouds
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians
Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee
Strong Storms Possible Again Later Today!
First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms & Flash Flooding Possible Again Later Today!