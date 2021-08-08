How much rain did you receive from August 7-8?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parts of Northeast Wisconsin received multiple inches of rain during the day Saturday and throughout the overnight hours into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released rainfall totals from throughout the region.

Oshkosh, which had the highest rainfall total reported, reportedly received 5.2 inches, while Wautoma received exactly 5 inches, according to the NWS.

Here's a map to help visualize where the heaviest rains fell over the past 24 hours 🌧️



📏Some of the highest reports:

Oshkosh = 5.20"

Wautoma = 5.00"

3 W Green Bay = 4.45"

1 SSW Shawano = 3.82"

4 ENE New Rome = 3.60"

More reports: https://t.co/eINlRYaUTI#wiwx pic.twitter.com/gVStflPzJP — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) August 8, 2021

The NWS in Green Bay has compiled how much rain fell at dozens of locations across the region, and those totals can be found below. Communities are listed by county, and then by rainfall amount.

If more than one rainfall amount was reported for a community, the highest amount is used in the list below. In addition, the rainfall observations are collected from a variety of sources with different types of equipment and exposures.

BROWN

Green Bay - 4.45 inches

Oneida - 3.65 inches

Suamico - 3.19 inches

Ashwaubenon - 2.50 inches

Champion - 2.38 inches

Denmark - 2.25 inches

CALUMET

Hilbert - 2.57 inches

Chilton - 2.30 inches

Brillion - 2.10 inches

KEWAUNEE

Kewaunee - 2.95 inches

Luxemburg - 2.90 inches

Casco - 2.67 inches

MANITOWOC

Mishicot - 4.60 inches

Whitelaw - 3.41 inches

Two Rivers - 2.80 inches

Manitowoc - 2.50 inches

Two Rivers - 2.45 inches

Brillion - 1.73 inches

St. Nazianz - 1.61 inches

MARATHON

Knowlton - 2.55 inches

Weston - 2.36 inches

Dancy - 2.15 inches

Stratford - 2.14 inches

Wausau - 1.87 inches

Moon - 1.65 inches

MARINETTE

Wausaukee - 1.35 inches

MENOMINEE

Keshena - 1.35 inches

OCONTO

Pulaski - 3.42 inches

Stiles - 1.18 inches

Suring - 1.18 inches

OUTAGAMIE

Stephensville - 3.01 inches

Black Creek - 1.68 inches

Shiocton - 1.65 inches

New London - 1.48 inches

Black Creek - 1.25 inches

Appleton - 1.20 inches

PORTAGE

Almond - 2.09 inches

Stevens Point - 1.80 inches

Amherst - 1.43 inches

SHAWANO

Shawano - 3.82 inches

Pulaski - 3.45 inches

Pella - 2.43 inches

Cecil - 1.21 inches

WAUPACA

Waupaca - 1.59 inches

WAUSHARA

Wautoma - 5.00 inches

Coloma - 3.90 inches

Almond - 3.85 inches

WINNEBAGO

Oshkosh - 5.20 inches

Winneconne - 2.87 inches

Omro - 2.80 inches

Winnebago - 2.80 inches

WOOD

New Rome - 3.60 inches

Babcock - 3.45 inches

Hewitt - 2.90 inches

Port Edwards - 2.72 inches

Wisconsin Rapids - 2.61 inches

While rain also fell in Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Sheboygan Counties, the NWS has not released rainfall totals for those areas yet. Action 2 News will continue to check for information from those areas, and will update this article if and when those totals become available.

Meteorologists say flash flooding will continue to be a threat since heavy rain and storms are likely at some points throughout the day Sunday. CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Although heavy rain moved through Northeast Wisconsin, tornado warnings were issued in parts of southern Wisconsin, including Grant County. There, multiple buildings were destroyed, and Grant County Emergency Management says a tornado touched down near the city limits of Boscobel late Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel

