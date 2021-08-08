How much rain did you receive from August 7-8?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parts of Northeast Wisconsin received multiple inches of rain during the day Saturday and throughout the overnight hours into Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released rainfall totals from throughout the region.
Oshkosh, which had the highest rainfall total reported, reportedly received 5.2 inches, while Wautoma received exactly 5 inches, according to the NWS.
The NWS in Green Bay has compiled how much rain fell at dozens of locations across the region, and those totals can be found below. Communities are listed by county, and then by rainfall amount.
If more than one rainfall amount was reported for a community, the highest amount is used in the list below. In addition, the rainfall observations are collected from a variety of sources with different types of equipment and exposures.
BROWN
- Green Bay - 4.45 inches
- Oneida - 3.65 inches
- Suamico - 3.19 inches
- Ashwaubenon - 2.50 inches
- Champion - 2.38 inches
- Denmark - 2.25 inches
CALUMET
- Hilbert - 2.57 inches
- Chilton - 2.30 inches
- Brillion - 2.10 inches
KEWAUNEE
- Kewaunee - 2.95 inches
- Luxemburg - 2.90 inches
- Casco - 2.67 inches
MANITOWOC
- Mishicot - 4.60 inches
- Whitelaw - 3.41 inches
- Two Rivers - 2.80 inches
- Manitowoc - 2.50 inches
- Two Rivers - 2.45 inches
- Brillion - 1.73 inches
- St. Nazianz - 1.61 inches
MARATHON
- Knowlton - 2.55 inches
- Weston - 2.36 inches
- Dancy - 2.15 inches
- Stratford - 2.14 inches
- Wausau - 1.87 inches
- Moon - 1.65 inches
MARINETTE
- Wausaukee - 1.35 inches
MENOMINEE
- Keshena - 1.35 inches
OCONTO
- Pulaski - 3.42 inches
- Stiles - 1.18 inches
- Suring - 1.18 inches
OUTAGAMIE
- Stephensville - 3.01 inches
- Black Creek - 1.68 inches
- Shiocton - 1.65 inches
- New London - 1.48 inches
- Black Creek - 1.25 inches
- Appleton - 1.20 inches
PORTAGE
- Almond - 2.09 inches
- Stevens Point - 1.80 inches
- Amherst - 1.43 inches
SHAWANO
- Shawano - 3.82 inches
- Pulaski - 3.45 inches
- Pella - 2.43 inches
- Cecil - 1.21 inches
WAUPACA
- Waupaca - 1.59 inches
WAUSHARA
- Wautoma - 5.00 inches
- Coloma - 3.90 inches
- Almond - 3.85 inches
WINNEBAGO
- Oshkosh - 5.20 inches
- Winneconne - 2.87 inches
- Omro - 2.80 inches
- Winnebago - 2.80 inches
WOOD
- New Rome - 3.60 inches
- Babcock - 3.45 inches
- Hewitt - 2.90 inches
- Port Edwards - 2.72 inches
- Wisconsin Rapids - 2.61 inches
While rain also fell in Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Sheboygan Counties, the NWS has not released rainfall totals for those areas yet. Action 2 News will continue to check for information from those areas, and will update this article if and when those totals become available.
Meteorologists say flash flooding will continue to be a threat since heavy rain and storms are likely at some points throughout the day Sunday. CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Forecast.
Although heavy rain moved through Northeast Wisconsin, tornado warnings were issued in parts of southern Wisconsin, including Grant County. There, multiple buildings were destroyed, and Grant County Emergency Management says a tornado touched down near the city limits of Boscobel late Saturday afternoon.
