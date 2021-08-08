Advertisement

Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1

The crash remains under investigation.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people are dead and one other is recovering from life-threatening injuries following a crash early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 2 p.m. for a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of US 151 just north of County Highway B in the Township of Beaver Dam.

They say that an initial investigation shows a southbound Kia on 151 was in the left/inside traffic lane and a northbound Mazda on 151 was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lane.

Authorities say the two vehicles collided in a head-on crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Mazda, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities add the driver of the Kia was taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

However, the Sheriff’s Office says the passenger of the Kia died while being taken to UW Hospital in Madison.

No information has been released regarding the crash victims as of this time.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of 151 to close for about three hours while the scene was cleared and the Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.

