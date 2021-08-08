Advertisement

Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff: Man suspected of possessing cocaine, ecstasy arrested following high-speed chase

Authorities say these drugs were found following a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County Friday afternoon.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is behind bars following a high-speed chase.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a northbound vehicle on County Highway D near Brown Road for a speeding violation.

The stop was done just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the stop, the deputy could smell drugs, and then asked the driver - identified as a 29-year-old Illinois man - to get out of the vehicle.

That’s when authorities say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed, and the deputy began chasing the man at high speeds.

During the chase, authorities say the driver kept going north on County Highway D, and ran the red light at the intersection of D and Rolling Meadows Drive.

While going through the intersection, authorities say the driver lost control, and went into the ditch before eventually stopping in the parking lot area of the Radisson Hotel. The driver was then taken into custody.

In all, the chase lasted for about three quarters of a mile, and no one was injured. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office says no property was damaged.

No information was immediately provided regarding how fast the man was driving during the chase.

Authorities say the man possessed about half a pound of what is suspected to be cocaine, as well as about one pound of what authorities suspect is ecstasy.

The driver’s name has not been identified at this time, however authorities say he is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail for multiple charges, which include eluding, drug possession with intent to deliver and a 1st offense OWI.

