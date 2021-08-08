Advertisement

Fans allowed back into Lambeau Field following evacuation due to lightning strike

Fans wait outside to enter Lambeau Field where the NFL football team held training camp...
Fans wait outside to enter Lambeau Field where the NFL football team held training camp Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As fans poured in to the Titletown District Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of Family Night, stormy weather also began moving into the region.

At about 6:50 p.m., the Packers announced lightning had been detected near Lambeau Field.

Due to the weather, the stadium bowl was evacuated.

Around 7:10 p.m., fans were being allowed back into the bowl area.

The team will then take the field to warm up and for the Family Night event.

Action 2 News has a reporter at Family Night, and will have a recap of the event at 10.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin keep going up
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Cornelius Dupree Russell
$500,000 cash bond set for Green Bay man charged in Little Wolf River shooting
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

The crash remains under investigation.
Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1
A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly, Wisconsin.
Silver Alert issued for missing Kimberly woman
2021 Bike to the Beat
PHOTO GALLERY: Bike to the Beat returns, offers virtual event
PHOTO GALLERY: Bike to the Beat returns, offers virtual event
PHOTO GALLERY: Bike to the Beat returns, offers virtual event