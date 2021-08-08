Fans allowed back into Lambeau Field following evacuation due to lightning strike
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As fans poured in to the Titletown District Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of Family Night, stormy weather also began moving into the region.
At about 6:50 p.m., the Packers announced lightning had been detected near Lambeau Field.
Due to the weather, the stadium bowl was evacuated.
Around 7:10 p.m., fans were being allowed back into the bowl area.
The team will then take the field to warm up and for the Family Night event.
