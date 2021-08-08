Fans allowed back into Lambeau Field following evacuation due to lightning strike

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As fans poured in to the Titletown District Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of Family Night, stormy weather also began moving into the region.

At about 6:50 p.m., the Packers announced lightning had been detected near Lambeau Field.

Due to the weather, the stadium bowl was evacuated.

Lightning has been detected near Lambeau Field & the stadium bowl is being evacuated. Stay tuned for further updates. #FamilyNight — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 7, 2021

A Family Night tradition like no other… https://t.co/vC7iPflrg6 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) August 7, 2021

A couple of things we haven’t seen around here in a long time: Tailgating and a busy concourse.



It’s only a practice (if the storms hold off), but Lambeau Field has life again. pic.twitter.com/5t4PISlylp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 7, 2021

Around 7:10 p.m., fans were being allowed back into the bowl area.

The team will then take the field to warm up and for the Family Night event.

Update: Fans are being let back into the stadium bowl now & the team will be taking the field for #FamilyNight — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 8, 2021

And now fans are being allowed back into the Lambeau bowl https://t.co/Zj17mLSTQV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 8, 2021

