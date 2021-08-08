Advertisement

6 Grant Co. homes destroyed; over a dozen more damaged in Sat. storms

No injuries have been reported.
By Hailey Koller and Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOSCOBEL, WI (WMTV) - Six Boscobel area homes were destroyed Saturday as storms swept through southwestern Wisconsin, stirring multiple reports of possible tornadoes through the region, emergency responders report.

In a late night update, Grant Co. Emergency Management indicated no injuries from the storm had been reported at that time.

In its update, released around 11:15 p.m., the agency added that fire departments reported additional five homes were significantly damaged, while ten more houses sustained at least some damage. On top of that, approximately a dozen outbuildings, such as barns, sheds, and silos, were affected, the vast majority of them suffering major damage.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse is expected to conduct a full damage survey Sunday to determine the size of the possible tornado and track its full route.

According to a news alert from Iowa County Emergency Management, at 4:38 p.m. a tornado was confirmed to have touched down west of Boscobel where it traveled southeast for approximately four miles.

Also, on Sunday, human services and volunteer organizations are expected to arrive and visit damaged homes to meet with the families who live there.

Emergency Management also reported no one has requested shelter. Anyone who does need assistance thought is asked to call 608-778-1155.

Grant Co. Emergency Management announced that roads are currently impassable and are not safe due to multiple downed power lines.

At least 300 customers lost in and around Boscobel lost power as the system passed, and emergency officials estimated most of them would have their power back by morning. Utility crews were expected to be working overnight to get the electricity restored.

Utility crews will likely be in the area for several days, restoring power and clearing the roadsides, emergency management officials continued. They are asking everyone to avoid the affected areas while they work.

At this time there are no requests for volunteers or assistance. Grant Co. will likely make an announcement regarding assistance around noon, after officials meet with families.

