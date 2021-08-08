Advertisement

1 Clark County highway worker killed, another hurt in crash

(Image: File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF HENDREN, Wis. (AP) - A highway worker was killed and another was injured as they worked to clear a tree that had fallen across a highway in Clark County.

According to sheriff’s officials, the driver who struck the workers was arrested on possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and causing injury while driving drunk.

The injured worker called 911 about 1 a.m. Sunday o report the crash.

Deputies say a driver traveling south on county Highway G struck the workers and the tree in the Town of Hendren.

The caller was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The other highway worker died at the scene of the crash.

