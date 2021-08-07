US 2 Behavioral Health Care, an organization aided by U.S. Venture Open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. Since its inception, it has raised more than $51 million and granted more than $40 million to efforts to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year, the annual golf outing will take place, but the auction was moved online and the dinner and program were canceled due to CDC guidance amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For the next few nights, as a proud partner of the U.S. Venture Open, Action 2 News is highlighting some of the organizations your donations have helped in U.S. Venture Open’s mission to end poverty.

One of those organizations is US 2 Behavioral Health Care.

“So we are a qual-lingual organization, meaning we can serve clients who speak Hmong, Spanish, English and Creole. And that’s critical because a couple of things: one, we know that words do not translate verbatim, when you’re working with a primarily English-speaking therapist, and perhaps a good translator. So if I’m seeking mental-health services, I wanna speak to somebody who I know understands my experiences, and speaks linguistically the same way that I do,” said Sheng Lee Yang, the Founder and Executive Director, US 2 Behavioral Health Care.

“We already had to contact US 2 Behavioral Health Care about a family who only spoke a certain language, and it was a trauma situation, and things like that, so they were extremely receptive, they were able to connect with the family right away,” adds MIke Altekruse, the Mental Health Coordinator of the Neenah Joint School District.

“We had a black female on staff who was experiencing microaggressions. She knew it was microaggressions, she knew it wasn’t necessarily intentional, but the harm was still done. The harm was done. And that’s OK, we can own that harm. So we worked with the person who had done the harm, and helped get some training in place,” says Amber Schroeder, the Executive Director of Harbor House.

“We’ve created an atmosphere that allows people from so many different backgrounds and walks of life to feel safe...is really amazing,” said Kinsey Pierre, a Clinical Supervisor for US 2 Behavioral Health Care.

“The nature of the basic needs grant was, was incredible, being that it was, it was operational in nature, we could use it to grow, and we were somewhat free to spend it on growth,” ads Kou Yang, the Director of Operations and Finance at US 2 Behavioral Health Care.

There are many organizations in Northeast Wisconsin supported over the years by U.S. Venture Open’s Drive 2 End Poverty. You can see more of them over the next few nights on Action 2 News and see short videos below.

Donations are being accepted now to support the U.S. Venture Open’s mission. Go to usventureopen.com or text USVO to 76278.

All of the auction items were moved online. Bidding ends at 7:30 P.M. on August 11.

We have more details about the U.S. Venture Open event at wbay.com/usventure.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.