PHOTO GALLERY: Bike to the Beat returns, offers virtual event

Caption
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Bicyclists gathered in Combined Locks and De Pere Saturday morning to raise money for the annual charity ride Bike to the Beat.

More than two dozen artists from the Mile of Music Festival played music at each of the food stops along the course. Riders had the choice of starting and ending in either De Pere or the Combined Locks and Kimberly area.

Riders traveled on trails and roads, and seven stops were offered along the way, which provided food, beverages and entertainment.

Organizers say they also offered a virtual aspect for the event this year after cancelling the entire event in 2020. The virtual portion will be the same course as the in-person event, and is open to ride August 8 - 31. You can find the route by visiting the Bike to the Beat website.

The annual event gives back to the community, with all registration fees going to the Fox Cares Foundation. According to event organizers, Bike to the Beat has raised more than $180,000 through those registering for the ride.

As previously reported, hundreds of people signed up when registration opened earlier this summer.

RELATED: Bike to the Beat takes to the streets again, benefits local non-profits

