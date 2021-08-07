MUGGY AND UNSETTLED FOR MUCH OF THIS WEEK

Rain showers will continue this evening, and at times overnight. Occasional thunder is also possible, but the severe threat should remain south of the Fox Cities. Heavy rain can be expected in spots. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows generally in the upper half of the 60s.

Look for the higher humidity to continue on Sunday. It will likely be warmer with highs into the mid 80s. A spotty shower is possible early, but there’s a more likely chance for afternoon/evening storms... some storms may be strong-to-severe. The humidity will stick around for Monday. But, highs will be cooler, limited to the lower 80s.

More occasional storms are expected Monday with another round of PM storms on Tuesday. The Tuesday storms could be on the stronger side when they arrive... so check back for updates. Highs Tuesday will likely be hotter, into the upper half of the 80s. The heat index could top 90 degrees.

The uncomfortable humidity looks to continue through Thursday. That’s when a cold front pushes through... which should knock temperatures back into the 70s for highs, and get rid of this high humidity! Highs Wednesday and Thursday should still be in the middle and upper 80s. Cooler, more seasonable air returns for Friday. Look for a mostly sunny day with morning temps around 60° and an afternoon high in the upper 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Occasional storms. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Warm and muggy with times of storms... especially PM. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Muggy, not quite as hot. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM storms. Hot and still humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Feeling more comfortable with lower humidity! Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. HIGH: 78

