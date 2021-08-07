Motorcyclist severely injured in crash, found with drone after walking away from crash scene

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Weyauwega Fire Department say one person in recovering from severe head injuries after hitting a deer on their motorcycle.

According to the fire department, they wee called to help respond to a crash near the intersection of County Road U and Highway 10 at 2:41 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office who had arrived at the scene first were unable to find the motorcycle driver in the surrounding area.

They then requested help from the fire department, which used a thermal imaging camera on their drone to find the driver.

Officials say the driver was found near large round hay bales in a nearby field after about 20 minutes of using the drone.

Once found, fire crews and first responders carried the driver to the highway, where the driver was then hospitalized.

No details about the driver were immediately released.

