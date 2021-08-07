Advertisement

More than 300 school districts sign up for free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(Marta Lavandier | Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say more than 300 school districts have enrolled in offering free COVID-19 testing for the upcoming school year.

The Department of Health Services says those districts account for about 60 percent of Wisconsin students. Parents sign a one-time consent form that will allow students to participate.

As we’ve reported, the state is using federal money to offer tests and laboratory services for free. School districts decide when, how, and what type of COVID-19 tests they want to use.

Enrollment is still open for districts that want to take advantage of it.

