Lightning strike determined to be cause of Elkhart Lake fire

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a fire broke out at an Elkhart Lake building Friday evening.

According to the Elkhart Lake Fire Department, crews were called to the 100 block of East Rhine Street at 7:42 p.m. for smoke coming from an upper level apartment.

After arriving, crews eventually found fire in the attic area, and were able to quickly put out the flames.

Officials say two searches confirmed everyone was able to safely exit the building.

The fire department says a fire investigation team with Sheboygan County was able to confirm initial reports the building had been hit by lightning earlier in the evening. The lightning strike was also confirmed to be the cause of the fire.

Multiple departments were called to the scene and assisted Elkhart Lake firefighters.

In addition, the fire department says an area food truck served all fire and EMS personnel on scene.

