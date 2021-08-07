A HUMID WEEKEND WITH STORMS AT TIMES

A front that is stuck across the western Great Lakes will continue to bring us unsettled weather this weekend. This boundary will be the focus for shower and storm activity. While your weekend will NOT be a complete washout, occasional storms may have downpours, hail, and gusty winds. Through the weekend, the risk of severe weather is generally LOW, but a few isolated severe storms will be possible. Today’s storm chances look isolated, but additional scattered storms will be possible tomorrow.

Patchy fog is possible this morning but should clear by later this morning. Fog will be possible again tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a humid. Today’s temperatures look a little cooler (70s) due to a northeast breeze, but as south winds return tomorrow, we will see temperatures rebounding back into the mid 80s. It looks like this steamy weather will last through most of next week too...

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S/SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Early fog and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. Still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Storms at times. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Humid. More storms at times. HIGH: 82 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Storms later in the day. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A few spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but not quite as humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A bit more comfortable. HIGH: 80

