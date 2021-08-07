House of Hope helped by U.S. Venture Open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. Since its inception, it has raised more than $51 million and granted more than $40 million to efforts to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year, the annual golf outing will take place, but the auction was moved online and the dinner and program were canceled due to CDC guidance amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For the next few nights, as a proud partner of the U.S. Venture Open, Action 2 News is highlighting some of the organizations your donations have helped in U.S. Venture Open’s mission to end poverty.

One of those organizations is House of Hope, a licensed facility for pregnant and parenting youth, where they can find shelter and support.

“We were hearing from our community partners over time that there was this need, you know. People weren’t serving young, homeless parents and homeless youth in our community, because there wasn’t really a program available for shelter,” said Shannon Wienandt, executive director at the House of Hope in Green Bay.

“The way that we’re different from other licensed shelter programs in the state of Wisconsin, is that we can serve youth who are parenting, along with their children in the shelter, and we can do it for a longer period of time. It’s not just an emergency one-night stay,” Wienandt continued.

“We have a lot of young people who come through this shelter who have never before had a bed that was theirs,” she said. “When youth walk up to the doors of House of Hope, they come into a building that so many community members have contributed to, to make it a beautiful, functional space where people can feel good about themselves. It really does feel like a safe place. It’s a secure building. We have very welcoming staff and volunteers here, and we do our best to make it feel like a home.”

Some of these young mothers find a home here when they’re not welcomed at their own.

Beth Hudak, House of Hope’s community engagement specialist, said, “You really want every parent to be a great parent, and unfortunately a lot of them are not, and the only thing that we can do is provide a safe space, provide access to education, provide supportive people and keep doing that.”

There are many organizations in Northeast Wisconsin supported over the years by U.S. Venture Open’s Drive 2 End Poverty. You can see more of them over the next few nights on Action 2 News and see short videos below.

Donations are being accepted now to support the U.S. Venture Open’s mission. Go to usventureopen.com or text USVO to 76278.

All of the auction items were moved online. Bidding ends at 7:30 P.M. on August 11.

We have more details about the U.S. Venture Open event at wbay.com/usventure.

