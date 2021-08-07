Empathy from victim’s family plays role in stabbing sentence

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man convicted of fatally stabbing his former partner has been sentenced to three years in prison, after the victim’s family pleaded for leniency.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Paradinovich was convicted of second degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 death of Timothy Theis.

Prosecutor Michael Lonski said his “gut reaction” was to seek a 10-year prison term but dropped his recommendation to five years after talking to members of the Theis family.

Judge David Borowski knocked off another two years and acknowledged the adjustment was “largely due to the state’s recommendation and the empathy of the victim’s family.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Paradinovich and Theis were in an on-and-off relationship.

