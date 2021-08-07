Advertisement

Empathy from victim’s family plays role in stabbing sentence

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man convicted of fatally stabbing his former partner has been sentenced to three years in prison, after the victim’s family pleaded for leniency.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Paradinovich was convicted of second degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 death of Timothy Theis.

Prosecutor Michael Lonski said his “gut reaction” was to seek a 10-year prison term but dropped his recommendation to five years after talking to members of the Theis family.

Judge David Borowski knocked off another two years and acknowledged the adjustment was “largely due to the state’s recommendation and the empathy of the victim’s family.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Paradinovich and Theis were in an on-and-off relationship.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

