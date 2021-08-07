Advertisement

Chase reaches 86 MPH in city of Two Rivers, ends quickly

Police lights.(KKTV)
Aug. 6, 2021
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A brief, high speed chase on the city streets of Two Rivers ended with the driver getting a ride to the Manitowoc County Jail.

Two Rivers police say just before 2 o’clock Friday afternoon an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation on Memorial Drive (Highway 42). The driver fled, reaching 86 miles per hour, before turning on to Roosevelt Ave. and stopping a mile later. No one was hurt during the chase.

Police are seeking felony charges of fleeing an officer and bail jumping against the 27-year-old local man.

There were two passengers in the car. Police did not take them into custody.

