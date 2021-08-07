Advertisement

Belleville girl debuts lemonade stand after virtual fundraiser meets $100K for charity

Morgan's LemonAid Stand
Morgan's LemonAid Stand(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - After more than a year of running a virtual lemonade stand for charity, an 8-year-old girl set up shop and thanked donors, seeing another fundraising milestone Saturday.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone, who lives in Belleville, began her lemonade stand journey in April 2020. She began with a goal of raising $90 for pay-what-you-can restaurant Little John’s.

After a week of fundraising, Morgan surpassed $20 thousand, and the online donations grew from there. In January 2021, she even appeared in Joe Biden’s inauguration special, in which presenter Tom Hanks told her, “I want to be just like you.”

On Saturday, Little John’s met its $100 thousand goal, according to executive director Dave Heide. All the funds will help the nonprofit settle into its future home in Fitchburg.

“It makes it exciting, just thinking about how much of a long way that I’ve come with this,” Morgan said.

Due to the pandemic, Morgan couldn’t reward donors with actual lemonade. She initially drew “free lemonade” coupons to send to donors.

“My promise was that we would one day have an in-person lemonade stand,” Heide said. “Now we’re finally here. We’re finally able to do it.”

Morgan’s LemonAid Stand made its debut at Little John’s open-invite event Saturday. Volunteers gave free lemonade to everyone, donor or not.

“She’s 8, and she’s just looking forward for the next thing that she’s going to do,” Megan McGlone, Morgan’s mother, said. “She’s started walking dogs in our neighborhood to raise money for her school PTO. She’s not showing any signs of slowing down.”

“It was actually really happy for me to see that this could turn into something really big,” Morgan said.

Moving forward, Heide said Morgan’s LemonAid Stand will see a legacy. The plan is to feature it in every Little John’s restaurant as it expands.

