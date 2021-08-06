Wisconsinites may hear more military flight activity for next 2 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites may hear an increase in military flight activity over the next two weeks, the state Department of Military Affairs announced Friday.

Officials stated that Volk Field in Juneau County will hold its Northern Lightning exercise from August 9-20. Residents should expect to hear flights run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The department noted counties including Columbia, Dane, Dodge and Sauk could all be affected.

Here is a full list of counties that could be affected, as listed by the department:

Adams

Brown

Calumet

Clark

Columbia

Dane

Dodge

Fond du Lac

Green Lake

Jackson

Juneau

Marathon

Marquette

Monroe

Outagamie

Portage

Sauk

Sheboygan

Trempealeau

Waupaca

Waushara

Winnebago

Wood

