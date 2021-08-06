Suspect arrested in July 17 Appleton shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police report they made an arrest Thursday for shots fired in a home on July 17. As we reported last month, police say the shooting happened during a drug deal.

William Hayes, 18, who’s from Appleton, is charged with attempted armed robbery with the use of force; burglary while committing battery on a person by use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

Police were investigating a “suspicious incident” on the 900-block of W. Lawrence St. at 1 o’clock in the morning on July 17 when they made contact with a person at a home and learned there was a shooting there.

At the time, police reported, “Additional investigation revealed several individuals were involved in an illegal drug transaction which resulted in a male individual producing a handgun and discharging a single round inside the home. No one was injured in the incident. This was a targeted incident.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Hayes on Monday when the criminal complaint was filed in Outagamie County court. Police say he was found in Oshkosh and taken into custody by members of the Appleton and Oshkosh police departments and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He’s expected to make his court appearance Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.