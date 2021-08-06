STORMS AT TIMES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

We’re about to head into an unsettled stretch of weather... A front will get stuck across the western Great Lakes over the next several days. This boundary will clash with humid air flowing into Wisconsin on south-southwest winds. The result will be clusters of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. While your weekend will NOT be a complete washout, occasional storms may have downpours and gusty winds. Storms are most likely this afternoon, and again late on Sunday. Through the weekend, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but we may need to upgrade our risk as this fluid situation develops.

You should also be on alert for some areas of dense fog late tonight. Drivers may have to deal with poor visibility early Saturday morning, especially in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a humid weekend. Saturday’s temperatures look a little cooler (70s) due to a northeast breeze, but as south winds return on Sunday, we may soar into the upper half of the 80s. It looks like this steamy weather will last through most of next week too...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Evening thunder. Turning foggy late... Fog may become dense. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Early fog and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. Still humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Storms arrive late and may be heavy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be heavy. Humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 86

