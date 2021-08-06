Advertisement

STORMS AT TIMES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re about to head into an unsettled stretch of weather... A front will get stuck across the western Great Lakes over the next several days. This boundary will clash with humid air flowing into Wisconsin on south-southwest winds. The result will be clusters of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. While your weekend will NOT be a complete washout, occasional storms may have downpours and gusty winds. Storms are most likely this afternoon, and again late on Sunday. Through the weekend, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but we may need to upgrade our risk as this fluid situation develops.

You should also be on alert for some areas of dense fog late tonight. Drivers may have to deal with poor visibility early Saturday morning, especially in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a humid weekend. Saturday’s temperatures look a little cooler (70s) due to a northeast breeze, but as south winds return on Sunday, we may soar into the upper half of the 80s. It looks like this steamy weather will last through most of next week too...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Evening thunder. Turning foggy late... Fog may become dense. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Early fog and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. Still humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Storms arrive late and may be heavy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be heavy. Humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases daily
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

August 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday storms
First Alert Weather
HUMID, UNSETTLED STRETCH AHEAD
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chances for rain or storms
First Alert Weather
A SOUTHWEST WIND REDUCES HAZE IN THE SKY BUT BRINGS IN THE HUMIDITY