Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

(pexels.com)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The head of the Assembly’s elections committee has issued subpoenas seeking election materials from two Wisconsin counties in what she’s calling a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results.

Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen promised last month that she would launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election. She announced Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation. The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

