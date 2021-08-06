Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases daily
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Law enforcement officer shot in Oconto Falls, suspect in custody
Oconto Falls viewer video
WATCH: Viewer video of Oconto Falls shooting response
President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
August 6 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storms
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history