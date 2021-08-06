Advertisement

Oshkosh woman killed in Town of Nekimi crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman was killed in a crash in Winnebago County Thursday night.

The victim’s name was not released. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office identified her as a 62-year-old Oshkosh resident.

At 9:26 p.m., deputies and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1255 County Highway I in the Town of Nekimi.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of one vehicle died at the scene. Her passenger was treated and released.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Town of Nekimi Fire and Rescue and Oshkosh Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases daily
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

August 6 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday storms
August 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday storms
Fans at Mile of Music concert in Houdini Plaza in Appleton
Fans return to the Mile of Music
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy pattern