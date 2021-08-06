Oshkosh woman killed in Town of Nekimi crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman was killed in a crash in Winnebago County Thursday night.

The victim’s name was not released. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office identified her as a 62-year-old Oshkosh resident.

At 9:26 p.m., deputies and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1255 County Highway I in the Town of Nekimi.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of one vehicle died at the scene. Her passenger was treated and released.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Town of Nekimi Fire and Rescue and Oshkosh Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.