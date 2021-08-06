Lucas Patrick wants to ‘put on a show’ at Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Saturday night Lambeau Field will be full of fans once again, with a potential for full capacity.

After last year’s Covid-19 restrictions, the Packers only had a substantial amount of fans in the crowd for two playoff games. That’s why the players say they’re excited for this year’s Packers Family Night.

“Oh we can’t wait for Family Night.,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think it’s gonna be great especially for our young players that maybe have not had an opportunity to play in front of big crowds. It’s almost like their first preseason game, and that’s how we’re gonna treat it. "

“That will be my first time seeing it full.,” second year quarterback Jordan Love said. “Last year, even in the playoffs when we bumped it up to I think it was 25 percent, that was - coming out to see all the fans, that was pretty sweet. Definitely excited to see the stadium packed out.”

“For the people who can’t make it during the season because of the whole waiting list thing, that’s their time to watch us in Lambeau,” Packers guard Lucas Patrick said. “I feel a sense of ownership to put on a show for them, let them really experience what Lambeau is.”

LaFleur said this is still technically practice, however they don’t wanna give away too much since it will be televised. When it comes to X’s and O’s, he said it’s gonna be pretty vanilla. However, the team will have some live action drills near the end of practice.

Officials from the Big Ten will be on the field Saturday, not NFL officials.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and players will be introduced at 7:20 p.m.

