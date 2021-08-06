Law enforcement officer shot in Oconto Falls, suspect in custody
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A law enforcement officer was shot in Oconto Falls Friday morning.
The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was transported to a Green Bay area hospital. The officer’s name was not released.
A suspect is in custody. The suspect was not identified.
At about 10:30 a.m., Oconto Falls Police and the Oconto Falls Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on the west side. They found the officer with a gunshot wound.
The Sheriff’s Office says this was an “isolated incident” and “there is no threat to the public.”
Action 2 News is in the area of N Oakland Ave. Reporter Annie Krall says there’s a large police presence in that area.
Action 2 News viewers told us they saw squad cars racing in that direction. Some residents received emergency alerts on their phones instructing them to stay indoors.
Action 2 News will keep you updated on this breaking news story.
