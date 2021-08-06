Advertisement

Law enforcement officer shot in Oconto Falls, suspect in custody

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A law enforcement officer was shot in Oconto Falls Friday morning.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was transported to a Green Bay area hospital. The officer’s name was not released.

A suspect is in custody. The suspect was not identified.

At about 10:30 a.m., Oconto Falls Police and the Oconto Falls Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on the west side. They found the officer with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says this was an “isolated incident” and “there is no threat to the public.”

Action 2 News is in the area of N Oakland Ave. Reporter Annie Krall says there’s a large police presence in that area.

Action 2 News viewers told us they saw squad cars racing in that direction. Some residents received emergency alerts on their phones instructing them to stay indoors.

Action 2 News will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases daily
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Oconto Falls viewer video
WATCH: Viewer video of Oconto Falls shooting response
August 6 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storms
Vehicles used in Township of Humboldt burglaries.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for storage unit thieves
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney