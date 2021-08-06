A HUMID WEEKEND WITH STORMS AT TIMES

We’re entering into an unsettled stretch of weather... A front will get stuck across the western Great Lakes over the next several days. This boundary will be the focus for shower and storm activity for the weekend. While your weekend will NOT be a complete washout, occasional storms may have downpours and gusty winds. Through the weekend, the risk of severe weather is generally LOW, but a few isolated severe storms will be possible.

You should also be on alert for some areas of dense fog late tonight. Drivers may have to deal with poor visibility early Saturday morning, especially in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. Fog likely returns again Saturday night inot the early start of Sunday.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a humid weekend. Saturday’s temperatures look a little cooler (70s) due to a northeast breeze, but as south winds return on Sunday, we will see temperatures rebounding back into the mid 80s. It looks like this steamy weather will last through most of next week too...

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Scattered storms this evening. Turning foggy late... Fog may become dense. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Early fog and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. Still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Storms at times. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Humid. More storms at times. HIGH: 82 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A few spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A bit more comfortable. HIGH: 80

