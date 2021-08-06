Green Bay man charged with attempted homicide in Little Wolf River shooting

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in a shooting at the Little Wolf River in Waupaca County.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the allegations against Cornelius Dupree Russell, 31.

The shooting happened July 25 during a tubing outing on the river. At 4:23 p.m., officers were called to the report of a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was found south of a field on Ostrander Road, about 300 yards down river from a location known as “party beach.” The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he was sedated and intubated.

Officers said the scene was crowded with people and families tubing on the river. “Many of the groups were loud and animated,” reads the complaint.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Cornelius D. Russell.

Eyewitnesses told investigators Russell and the victim were in the same tubing group of about eight people from the Green Bay area. They had not seen the men fighting prior to the shooting.

A detective met with the victim at the ICU. The victim said Russell was with the victim’s cousin on the tubing trip. At one point, Russell showed the victim his gun. The victim asked Russell why he brought the gun to the tubing area.

“Next thing he knew he was climbing up the bank and a lady was telling him to ‘just lay still,’” reads the complaint.

The victim identified his shooter as Cornelius Russell. He said he had known Russell for about eight years.

The victim’s fiancée witnessed the shooting. She said she saw Russell pull a gun from a backpack in his tube and shoot the victim in the head.

She said the victim “had not made any aggressive movement towards Russell prior to him shooting.”

“It looked to her that they were discussing something before he shot,” reads the complaint. The woman said she did not know Russell prior to the trip.

Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz told Action 2 News that the men had a disagreement about the littering of a beer can.

“The individual did not like the fact that he was littering and the subject and him got into an argument, where he pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the head. Apparently he said something like ‘like let’s fight like a man’ or something similar to that and he (the suspect) pulled out the pistol and shot him in the head,” said Sheriff Wilz.

Russell is also charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Obstructing an Officer. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

If conviction on the attempted homicide charge, Russell faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

