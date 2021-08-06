Advertisement

Former Wisconsin judge to plead guilty to child porn charges

Brett Blomme
Brett Blomme(Dane County Jail/WKOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin juvenile court judge has agreed to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that court records show former Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brett Blomme has reached an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to plead guilty to two federal counts of distributing child pornography. Each count carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The deal would resolve seven child pornography counts against him in state court.

The state Supreme Court suspended Blomme without pay after he was charged in state court in March. A federal grand jury indicted him in May. 

