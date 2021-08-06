First Alert Investigation: More than 1,000 tries, still no public defender for multiple people charged with crimes

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested in May in a large drug conspiracy case in Brown County linked to the cartel, then later charged with killing a man in Oconto County, remains behind bars.

But multiple cases involving 32-year old Manuel Herrera-Gernandez are all now at a standstill.

The issue?

He doesn’t have an attorney.

It’s an issue we’ve been reporting on, even as recently as this week, with local elected officials trying to offer solutions.

It’s having an effect on just not the court system but victims of crimes.

When Herrera-Hernandez was busted in May with nearly four pounds of meth, large amounts of heroin and cocaine, plus cash and a sawed off shotgun, court records show he told investigators it was all from the New Generation Drug Cartel out of Mexico. It marked one of the biggest drug busts Brown County investigators have recently seen.

Weeks later, Herrera-Hernandez was charged with the February murder of a man in Oconto County.

While the cases first began working their way through the courts nearly three months ago, they’re not going anywhere now.

The State Public Defender’s Office filed a report with Brown County court Thursday saying it can’t find an attorney to represent Herrera-Hernandez, writing ‘the office has made 1,262 contacts, including phone calls, emails, personal discussions and any other appropriate means of contact to private bar attorneys certified by the state public defender, but no attorney has agreed’ to take the case.

The court says it will keep trying before his next hearing in September.

But Herrera-Hernandez is clearly not the only one. Four people who were scheduled to appear before a court commissioner Friday afternoon, including a drug-related reckless homicide case from 2019, don’t have attorneys either.

We found reports from the public defender’s office saying it’s made 1,482 contacts for one of those men charged with felonies and 982 contacts for another.

We pulled random court records for cases filed in June of this year to see if it’s a larger, ongoing problem.

Fifteen of the first 50 people we searched were all awaiting a public defender.

One man was told the state had tried more than 1,800 times with no luck.

Many of the cases we found are drug-related. Investigators tell us drug cases often involve people who know each other, creating a potential conflict of interest for defense attorneys.

It’s an issue Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain has worried about for some time, even telling us back in March that at that time, he was growing worried victims may not receive justice.

“My concern is that the longer it takes to get them an attorney, there’s the possibility the courts find issue with due process,” said Sheriff Delain. “That could result in cases being dismissed and have to be recharged and start all over, or worse case scenario, that the court finds the case needs to be dismissed with prejudice and the case cannot move forward, and somebody who committed a pretty serious crime would not face consequences for committing the crime.”

The public defender’s office has said it’s working on the issue, and lawmakers are pushing for the governor to step in, but so far, no action has been taken.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.