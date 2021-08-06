Advertisement

Emergency management administrator announces U.S. Senate run

Darrell L. Williams
Darrell L. Williams(Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs website)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of Wisconsin’s disaster response efforts is running for the U.S. Senate. Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell Williams announced his run Friday morning.

He joins a crowded field of Democrats looking to unseat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

He’s the second Black Democrat to enter the race after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced his candidacy in July.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams as emergency management administrator in 2019. Prior to his appointment he served as interim school superintendent in Beloit and a high school principal in Milwaukee.

He was recognized as the 2013 national principal of the year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases daily
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info
INTERVIEW: Marquette Law School poll on the U.S. Supreme Court
Money
Evers revives plan to lower prescription drug costs
Notice of Suspension of Voter Registration postcard (Wisconsin Elections Commission image)
Wisconsin deactivates 205,000 voter registrations