A Dream Flight to remember

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War Two, only an estimated 100,000 remain with us today.

Over the next two months, in what’s called Operation September Freedom, more than one thousand of them will take a flight of a lifetime, a Dream Flight.

Outside Jet Air at Austin Straubel International Airport, a 1943 Stearman biplane awaits 93-year old Don Nerenhausen from Oconto, who after serving in World War Two, decided he wanted to fly.

“I took flying lessons for a little bit and I took a solo flight up to Iron Mountain, Michigan and come back and I scared myself so much I never went back flying,” recalls Nerenhausen.

No worries for him today though, as he has a pilot honored to give him a ride.

“I usually call them the day before and they are so excited to get out her and take their flight and once they get to the airport, we cheer for them, we tell them how much we appreciated them and how much we love them and they are just overwhelmed with joy, it means a huge deal to these World War Two veterans,” says Hunter Stuckey, a Dream Flights pilot.

Joining Nerenhausen in the sky today is 97-year old Jack Kraszewski from Pulaski.

“I just feel I don’t deserve this, and all the people are here to see me off, holy man,” says a smiling Kraszewski.

Rounding out the trio is 96-year old Elmer Dotz from Green Bay.

“I was just telling my niece that when her husband called me to tell me about this I didn’t even give him a chance to finish telling me about it, I says I’ll go,” says Dotz.

A flight in an open seat biplane is something none of these guys have ever experienced.

“This more or less completes it for me because I’ve been in all these airplanes, but I never was in an open seater, a two seater and in a biplane to boot, because I used to put them together in little kits, I used to put them together and fly them and once in awhile I’d light a match to them and let them fly, imitation of an airplane being shot down,” says Dotz with a chuckle.

There’s no combat mission today, just a 20 minute flight above Green Bay that leaves the veterans grateful, at peace and full of emotion.

“Just seeing everything from the air like that and the ride itself, it was the ride that I think is the emotional part, Made your day? It made my day yes, made my life,” says Nerenhausen.

Founded in 2011 as non-profit organization dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans, Dream Flights has provided more than 5,000 free flights around the country.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.