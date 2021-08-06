Advertisement

DHS launches new and updated safety resources

The toolkit is intended to support school districts and school administrators.
The toolkit is intended to support school districts and school administrators.(WBTV File)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Health Services is launching a K-12 School Testing Program communications toolkit to help keep students and teachers safe during the upcoming school year.

The toolkit is intended to support school districts and school administrators in their efforts to connect with school staff, families, and communities about COVID-19 testing opportunities available to them.

The DHS also released an updated version of the Guidelines for the Prevention, Investigation, and Control of COVID-19 Outbreaks in K-12 Schools in Wisconsin, a resource for school administrators, local health departments, and tribal health departments to use as they work to make decisions about how to prevent and control COVID-19 outbreaks.

The DHS Secretary-designee says the best tool against COVID-19 is vaccination.

“It is important to remember that the most effective tool in our toolbox is vaccination. Masking up inside and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms are additional, important steps we can take to help protect ourselves, our families, our kids, and our teachers and school staff,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

According to the DHS, the testing program has the potential to cover almost 60 percent of Wisconsin students. A one-time consent form signed by a parent or guardian allows students to participate.

The updated guidance emphasizes the importance of safe, in-person instruction by layering prevention strategies such as promoting COVID-19 vaccination, universal mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status, screening testing, and others.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin keep going up
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Cornelius Dupree Russell
$500,000 cash bond set for Green Bay man charged in Little Wolf River shooting

Latest News

Empathy from victim’s family plays role in stabbing sentence
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist severely injured in crash, found with drone after walking away from crash scene
Strong storms possible today & tomorrow!
First Alert Forecast: Storms Possible Today & Tomorrow!
Sign at House of Hope in Green Bay
Inside House of Hope
Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody