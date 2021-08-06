COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin keep going up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 7-day average for coronavirus cases went up again Friday, to an average 1,021 cases per day. That rolling average rose back into four digits Thursday. The state says there were 1,206 positive results in the latest tests.

However, the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive -- fell for a second day to 7.4%, suggesting that while more people are testing positive, more people are getting tested, too. The state says about 192 people out of every 100,000 in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 between July 21 and August 3. Since the first patient in Wisconsin 18 months and one day ago, the state has had 628,007 confirmed cases.

The state is again averaging just 1 death per day from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Helping that average, the DHS lowered the death toll by 5, from 7,453 to 7,448. That usually happens after the state gives further review to death reports, particularly if there may be duplications. The death rate is unchanged from 1.19% of all known cases. There was 1 COVID-19 death just reported to the state that happened in the past 30 days; we aren’t tracking every county any longer, but the death was not in WBAY’s viewing area.

There were 82 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period, nearly the same number as Thursday. We calculate the state is averaging 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and that 5.36% of all coronavirus cases in the last year-and-a-half resulted in hospitalization. That’s 33,671 people. Most recovered, but some are so-called “long haulers” who have lingering effects from their infection, ranging from chronic headaches to breathing problems to “brain fog.”

Our latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 388 COVID-19 patients, including 117 in intensive care, in hospitals around the state. The WHA reports 25 COVID-19 patients in Northeast region hospitals, with 8 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals are caring for 11 patients, with 4 in ICU. We’ll have updated numbers from the WHA later this afternoon, which take the new admissions as well as discharges and deaths into account.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Vaccinations

Every day this week, vaccinators added nearly twice as many people to the number getting their first (and in cases of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, their only) dose of COVID-19 vaccine compared to the number of people completing their vaccinations. Friday, there were 7,870 more Wisconsinites reported getting a dose and 3,919 being fully vaccinated.

By our calculations, an average 5,298 Wisconsinites started their vaccinations each day over the past 7 days, and 2,778 were fully vaccinated.

The DHS reports 52.5% of the state’s entire population has received at least one vaccine dose, including 49.6% of the population that’s fully vaccinated. Not counting children -- who up to age 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccine -- 63.4% of Wisconsin’s adult population is vaccinated, including 60.2% receiving their full dosage.

Brown County now has 50% of its population fully vaccinated, out of 52.7% of residents who had at least one shot. Brown joins Door and Menominee counties crossing this threshold. Outagamie County is close behind with 49.7% of its population fully vaccinated so far.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 52.7% (+0.2) 50.0% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 47.5% (+0.2) 45.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 42.3% (+0.1) 39.9% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 67.7% (+0.1) 65.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.1% (+0.1) 42.9% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.2% (+0.2) 41.2% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.0% (+0.0) 43.4% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.3% (+0.1) 44.0% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 42.6% (+0.4) 40.9% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 49.7% (+0.2) 46.9% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.4% (+0.1) 41.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 55.8% (+0.3) 50.5% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.0% (+0.2) 41.9% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 52.5% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.8% (+0.2) 36.7% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.0% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.2% (+0.1) 43.1% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.3% (+0.1) 35.7% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 50.5% (+0.1) 47.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 242,171 (51.1%) (+0.2) 230,091 (48.5%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 268,553 (48.9%) (+0.2) 254,634 (46.3%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,057,362 (52.5%) (+0.1) 2,890,511 (49.6%) (+0.0)

Teenagers are threatening to overtake young adults getting vaccinations. A week shy of three months since becoming eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, 35.7% of 12- to 15-year-olds have been vaccinated and 29.7% (almost 3 in 10) have finished their vaccine series.

The DHS says 44% of 16- and 17-year-olds received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine compared to 45.5% of 18- to 24-year-olds, and 39.3% of the 16- and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, just two percentage points behind the 18-to-24 age group.

Meanwhile, 25- to 34-year-olds are nearing the 50% mark for getting at least one vaccine dose.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 35.7% received a dose (+0.4)/29.7% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 44.0% received a dose (+0.3)/39.3% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 45.5% received a dose (+0.1)/41.3% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 49.7% received a dose (+0.2)/46.3% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 57.7% received a dose (+0.2)/54.2% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 59.9% received a dose (+0.2)/56.6% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 69.9% received a dose (+0.1)/67.0% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.1% received a dose (+0.1)/81.9% completed (+0.1)

To incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations, the state is offering free cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair to anyone who gets the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic in the fair in West Allis.

Outagamie County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard have partnered up on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside the Fox River Mall. The walk-in clinic near Scheels will operate on select dates through September 2, from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Get a list of dates on the Outagamie County website.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,470 cases (+45) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 5,952 cases (+3) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,440 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,191 cases (+8) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,671 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Florence - 458 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,830 cases (+21) (133 deaths)

Forest - 985 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,101 cases (+13) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,644 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,006 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,401 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,070 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,761 cases (+21) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,275 cases (+5) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,823 cases (+8) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 815 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,612 cases (+7) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,162 cases (+28) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,831 cases (+6) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,166 cases (+21) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,051 cases (+12) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,242 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,714 cases (+40) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.