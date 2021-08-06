Bucks acquire guard Grayson Allen from Grizzlies
ESPN reports trade between Milwaukee and Memphis for the guard.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade, ESPN reports.
Milwaukee will send guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round drat picks to Memphis.
In the 2020-2021 season, Allen averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game for Memphis. The former Duke star helped the Grizzlies advance to the eighth seed from the play-in tournament.
The 25-year-old guard shot 39.1% from behind the arc while playing an average of 25.2 minutes a game.
Allen may help Milwaukee in the guard position after Bryn Forbes declined his player option.
