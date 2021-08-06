Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for storage unit thieves

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating storage unit burglaries.

A crime alert states several people were involved in the thefts on July 14 and July 17 in the Town of Humboldt.

Investigators say the thieves took a gun safe with thousands of round of ammunition, a top and bottom Crafstman tool chest and a Hoyt hunting bow.

Three vehicles were used during the crimes. The suspects returned over several days to take items from the units.

CLICK HERE to watch surveillance video.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the people involved in the thefts and locating the stolen property.

If you have information, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7490. To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

