Advertisement

Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for storage unit thieves

Vehicles used in Township of Humboldt burglaries.
Vehicles used in Township of Humboldt burglaries.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating storage unit burglaries.

A crime alert states several people were involved in the thefts on July 14 and July 17 in the Town of Humboldt.

Investigators say the thieves took a gun safe with thousands of round of ammunition, a top and bottom Crafstman tool chest and a Hoyt hunting bow.

Three vehicles were used during the crimes. The suspects returned over several days to take items from the units.

CLICK HERE to watch surveillance video.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the people involved in the thefts and locating the stolen property.

If you have information, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7490. To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases daily
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Green Bay man charged with attempted homicide in Little Wolf River shooting
Avett Brothers concert rescheduled due to threat of storms
August 6 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday storms