Avett Brothers concert rescheduled due to threat of storms

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Avett Brothers concert at the Resch has been postponed due to the threat of storms.

The show was scheduled to take place Aug. 8 outdoors at the Resch Plaza.

The concert has been rescheduled to Monday, March 28, 2022. It will be held indoors at the Resch Center.

All original tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders will get more information before the ticket sale for the new date.

Have questions? Contact the Resch Center Box Office at 920-494-3401.

“While your weekend will NOT be a complete washout, occasional storms may have downpours and gusty winds. Storms are most likely this afternoon, and again late on Sunday. Through the weekend, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but we may need to upgrade our risk as this fluid situation develops,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

CLICK HERE for the full forecast.

Due to impending inclement weather, @theavettbros 𝟴/𝟴/𝟮𝟭 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝟯/𝟮𝟴/𝟮𝟮 & moved from Resch Plaza indoors to Resch Center. Purchased tix will be honored for new date. For ? contact us: https://t.co/Mhxb6Iq8NL More Info: https://t.co/AFHzyGo4r0 pic.twitter.com/u5Z7S26Tgp — Resch Complex (@reschcomplex) August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.