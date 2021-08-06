Advertisement

Avett Brothers concert rescheduled due to threat of storms

(WBTV File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Avett Brothers concert at the Resch has been postponed due to the threat of storms.

The show was scheduled to take place Aug. 8 outdoors at the Resch Plaza.

The concert has been rescheduled to Monday, March 28, 2022. It will be held indoors at the Resch Center.

All original tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders will get more information before the ticket sale for the new date.

Have questions? Contact the Resch Center Box Office at 920-494-3401.

“While your weekend will NOT be a complete washout, occasional storms may have downpours and gusty winds. Storms are most likely this afternoon, and again late on Sunday. Through the weekend, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but we may need to upgrade our risk as this fluid situation develops,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

CLICK HERE for the full forecast.

