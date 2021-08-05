Wisconsin averaging 1,000 coronavirus cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time since early February, Wisconsin is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases every day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s 7-day average. That rolling average is up from 902 the day before. The state says the latest test results confirmed 1,573 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The percentage of tests coming back positive in the last week jumped to a 7.6% positivity rate. An update from the state says the positivity rate a day earlier was 7.8%, the highest positivity rate since mid-January when cases were on a decline. The state says this rolling average should be considered preliminary.

As we reported Wednesday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) said the transmission of COVID-19 is high in 71 out of 72 counties and very high in Milwaukee County. This is based on the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people over the past two weeks (the burden) and the percent change in cases over the past week (the trajectory). There are no counties where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is low or moderate.

The state says about 192 people out of every 100,000 in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 between July 21 and August 3.

Since the first case was confirmed in Wisconsin 18 months ago today, the state has had 626,880 cases. State numbers show 1.19% of those cases were fatal (for comparison, the World Health Organization estimates the fatality rate for influenza is 0.1%).

The DHS reports a death toll of 7,453 over 18 months. That’s 3 more added since Wednesday. The DHS says all 3 of these deaths occurred in the past 30 days. Wisconsin is averaging 2 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week. No additional deaths were reported in WBAY’s viewing area.

Health officials say the death rate is remaining low in large part because the vaccination efforts targeting older adults. As of Thursday, 84% of Wisconsinites 65 and older received at least one dose of vaccine, while 81.8% are completely vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since Tuesday)

12-15: 35.3% received a dose (+0.4)/29.5% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 43.7% received a dose (+0.2)/39.1% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 45.3% received a dose (+0.2)/41.2% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 49.5% received a dose (+0.1)/46.2% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 57.5% received a dose (+0.1)/54.2% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 59.7% received a dose (+0.1)/56.6% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 69.8% received a dose (+0.1)/66.9% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.0% received a dose (+0.1)/81.8% completed (+0.0)

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The state reports 49.6% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, or 2,886,592 people. That’s out of 52.4% of the population, or 3,049,492 people, who had at least one dose since COVID-19 vaccines became available on December 13. Those percentages include children under 12 who aren’t eligible for any vaccine yet and must rely on the vaccinated people around them and mitigation factors to stay protected. Counting only 18 and older, 60.2% of Wisconsin adults are fully vaccinated, out of 63.2% who received at least one dose.

Vaccinators reported 7,105 more people who hadn’t received a dose of vaccine before were vaccinated since Wednesday’s update. That’s nearly double the 3,540 vaccination series that were completed since the last report.

DHS numbers show 83 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, higher than our calculated average of 57 admissions per day. The latest figures available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) had 353 COVID-19 patients around the state, with 114 in ICU -- the highest for each of those numbers since April 26. We should get updated numbers later Thursday afternoon. The WHA says hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 26 patients, including 9 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 11 COVID-19 patients, with 3 in ICU.

Since the pandemic began, 33,589 people have been hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 treatment.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 52.5% (+0.2) 49.9% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 47.3% (+0.2) 44.9% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 42.2% (+0.1) 39.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 67.6% (+0.1) 65.1% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.0% (+0.1) 42.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.0% (+0.1) 41.0% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.0% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.2% (+0.1) 44.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 42.2% (+0.1) 40.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 49.5% (+0.2) 46.9% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.3% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 55.5% (+0.3) 50.4% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.8% (+0.2) 41.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 52.4% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.6% (+0.1) 36.6% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.9% (+0.2) 48.4% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.1% (+0.1) 43.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.2% (+0.1) 35.6% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.8% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 241,358 (50.9%) (+0.2) 229,756 (48.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 267,813 (48.7%) (+0.1) 254,259 (46.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,049,492 (52.4%) (+0.1) 2,886,592 (49.6%) (+0.1)

To incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations, the state is offering free cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair to anyone who gets the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic in the fair in West Allis.

Outagamie County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard have partnered up on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside the Fox River Mall. The walk-in clinic near Scheels will operate on select dates through September 2, from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Get a list of dates on the Outagamie County website.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,425 cases (+66) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 5,949 cases (+19) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,438 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,183 cases (+16) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,664 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Florence - 458 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,809 cases (+13) (133 deaths)

Forest - 983 cases (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,088 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,643 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,005 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,397 cases (+5) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,069 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,740 cases (+12) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,270 cases (+4) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,815 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 814 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,605 cases (+6) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,134 cases (+41) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,825 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,145 cases (+42) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,039 cases (+4) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,240 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,674 cases (+40) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

