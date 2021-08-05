Advertisement

Winnebago County seeing “substantial” COVID-19 spread, recommends masking

Tri-State health leaders calling recent COVID-19 spike “very concerning” as local cases continue to climb.(WFIE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County has reached a “substantial level” of community spread of COVID-19 and is calling for everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor venues.

Local cases are “dominated” by the Delta variant, according to the County Health Department.

“Cases and hospitalizations have trended up since early July and are likely to continue. We need to work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it has on our community, schools and local economy,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Officer/Director. “To help minimize the spread of this virus locally, we need to vaccinate and mask up to protect those not yet vaccinated and those with an insufficient immune response to the vaccine.”

The county is encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“Hospitalizations are rare for fully vaccinated persons,” added Gieryn. “The best way to continue our path back toward normal is to increase the levels of vaccination in Winnebago County.”

CDC guidelines recommend fully vaccinated people exposed to a a person with COVID-19 should get tested between three and five days after exposure. The fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure or until they receive a negative tests.

Contact your doctor for testing or call the Winnebago County Health Department at 920-232-3026.

