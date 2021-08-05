WEATHER TALK: Hazy days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been creating hazy skies and gossamer horizons in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s also prompted air quality alerts for people who are sensitive, such as people with asthma.

First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst talks about the weather phenomenon that’s bringing the smoke to Wisconsin and what we need to see in our weather forecast to cut down on the smoke particles -- and will this be happening soon?

You’ll also see how much territory is being affected by wildfires in the U.S. and Canada.

