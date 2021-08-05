Advertisement

WEATHER TALK: Hazy days

By David Ernst and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been creating hazy skies and gossamer horizons in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s also prompted air quality alerts for people who are sensitive, such as people with asthma.

First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst talks about the weather phenomenon that’s bringing the smoke to Wisconsin and what we need to see in our weather forecast to cut down on the smoke particles -- and will this be happening soon?

You’ll also see how much territory is being affected by wildfires in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
DHS reports a third day of more than 1,000 new cases, 65% of Door Co. population fully vaccinated
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects
Police investigation on Primrose Lane in Neenah. August 3, 2021.
Man shot in the legs in Neenah
WSAW
Father, daughter drown in Adams County lake
Prevea's Dr. Ashok Rai gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020
Dr. Rai on delta surge: “This really is a disease of the unvaccinated”

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WEATHER TURNS MORE UNSETTLED TO END THE WEEK
First Alert Weather
ANOTHER SUNNY, BUT SMOKY SKY...
First Alert Weather
ANOTHER SUNNY, BUT SMOKY SKY...
August 4 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty warm