A SOUTHWEST WIND REDUCES HAZE IN THE SKY BUT BRINGS IN THE HUMIDITY

A southwest wind in place today will thin out the wildfire smoke hovering near the ground. While you’ll still see some elevated smoky sunshine, our air quality today will be improved compared to the past couple days.

This same southwest breeze will be increasing the humidity. It will become especially sticky Friday and into the weekend.

The muggy air will be fuel for occasional showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. For this afternoon, an isolated storm is possible in North Central Wisconsin, and additional scattered storms will be possible overnight. Some may bring quick downpours, lightning and gusty winds. A spotty storm chance does exist for Saturday afternoon so keep this in mind if you are planning to attend Packers Family Night. The risk of severe weather into the weekend is LOW, but some stronger storms may develop Sunday and Monday... Stay tuned!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine fades behind thickening clouds. Warm and a bit humid. A few t’showers towards sunset. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Humid and hazy. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, muggy. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and very humid HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 85

