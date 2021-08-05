A SOUTHWEST WIND BRINGS GOOD NEWS... AND BAD NEWS

We’ll get a southwest breeze today, which will bring us some good and bad news.

The good news is that that wind will thin out the wildfire smoke hovering near the ground. While you’ll still see some elevated smoky sunshine, our air quality today will be improved compared to the past couple days.

The bad news is that southwest breeze will be increasing the humidity. It will become especially sticky Friday and into the weekend.

The muggy air will be fuel for occasional showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. Some may bring quick downpours, lightning and gusty winds. A spotty storm MIGHT pop up during Saturday evening’s Packers Family Night. The risk of severe weather into the weekend is LOW, but some stronger storms may develop Sunday and Monday... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Smoky sun fades behind thickening clouds. Warm and a bit humid. A few t’showers towards sunset. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Humid and hazy. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, muggy. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and very humid HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 86

