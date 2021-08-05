Rodgers impresses with 50-yard accuracy toss at Packers training camp practice #7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a Packers training camp tradition: quarterbacks taking aim, looking to show off their marksmanship by throwing the ball into an elevated net from long range.

And if you ever thought Aaron Rodgers’ offseason of intrigue would dampen his accuracy, think again. From 50 yards the MVP showed everyone how it’s done. And for all his net throws over the years, this may have been the longest he’s made.

“It’s Aaron Rodgers,” said receiver Allen Lazard earlier this week. “He is not a quarterback. He is a professional thrower of the ball. And if you really watch and study his film, just the way he is able to throw the ball, especially in the body positions that he is in, it’s not recommended by a lot of coaches. His body positions and jumping and twisting and looking off defenders… it is a blessing to be able to play alongside him. And it’s something that I don’t take for granted because a lot of the passes that he makes are unbelievable.”

On Thursday, reporters got to be In the same room with Jordan Love for the first time since he was drafted. He was asked questions on a lot of topics, but #1 was his takeaway from the entire offseason of operating as QB1 in Green Bay.

“For me it was those reps,” Love said. “Being able to get those reps and be able to learn from different situations I was put in. Being able to see the defense. It’s hard when you’re in the back just watching Aaron and seeing it on film. But actually being there in that moment and seeing it and having to get the ball out on time to those guys is big. I definitely needed those.”

As for Love’s relationship with Rodgers?

“Me and Aaron have a good relationship,” Love said. “It’s kind of like the master and the padawan kind of thing. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from him. We have a good quarterback room and have a lot of good conversations in there. You can make a list of all the things you’ll learn from him. But the big thing for me is just being able to watch him. And the main thing for me was my footwork. Being able to watch Aaron’s footwork, being able to get that knowledge from a hall of famer in my 2nd year is invaluable.”

Love is really anxious to get on the field for preseason games. He pointed out he hasn’t played in a game since the Senior Bowl in January of 2020, more than a year and a half ago. Love is also anxious for Family Night on Saturday to see Lambeau Field packed with fans for the first time.

